Guardforce AI initiates robotics solutions upgrades for hotels through agreement with Blue Pin

Apr. 08, 2022 8:02 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) enters into an agreement with Blue Pin (BP) to integrate BP's guest services robot ("GSR") into the company's concierge robots (T-series) and co-market the integration within the hotel industry.
  • This integration between both the parties will enable a series of self-services including online booking, check-in, and check-out.
  • The company commenced testing the GSR technology in the Asia Pacific region which is well known for entertainment and hospitality from April 01, 2022 .
  • Through the cooperation the company can expand the usability and application of its robotic solutions, which can be duplicated in other regions where the Company has operations.
  • Shares +5% PM
