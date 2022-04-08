Argo Blockchain mines 163 BTC in March, 21% higher M/M

Apr. 08, 2022 8:04 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) rose 4.82% after hours after the firm has mined 163 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent in March 2022 compared to135 BTC in February 2022.
  • Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, March mining revenue stood at $6.92M compared to $5.58M in February.
  • The company generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining margin of ~74% for March.
  • At the end of March, the company owned 2,700 Bitcoin, of which 259 were BTC equivalents.
  • Concurrently, the company has appointed Seif El-Bakly as COO.
  • Prior to joining Argo, Seif founded a fintech startup and worked for TMX Group, where he led the strategy and business management efforts for the entire Markets Business.
  • It has provided an update on the construction of its 200MW flagship cryptocurrency mining facility, Helios, in Dickens County, Texas and expects mining operations to commence at Helios in Q2 2022.
  • Additionally, the fiber internet connection to Helios has now been completed.
