Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) said Friday that an appeals court ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cannot ignore the provisions of a prior settlement agreement it reached with the CFPB in 2014.

The court ruling said the CFPB can only advance claims for alleged conduct not covered by the terms of its 2014 consent judgment and the agency is incorrect in its stance that the 2014 judgment only releases Ocwen (OCN) from liability for conduct that occurred before Dec. 18, 2019.

At the same time, the appeals court instructed the district court to undertake a claim-by-claim assessment to determine if any remaining claims are not covered by the 2014 consent judgment. Ocwen (OCN) said it had explained to the appeals court that the CFPB's remaining claims overlapped with the 2014 consent judgment.

Ocwen (OCN) stock is edging up 0.2% in Friday premarket trading.

"We are pleased that the appellate court adopted our position and acknowledged that the CFPB cannot unilaterally ignore the provisions of a prior settlement agreement. Regarding the remand, we look forward to engaging with the district court and providing our analysis that demonstrates that each of the remaining counts in the CFPB's complaint is barred by the 2014 consent judgment," Ocwen said in a statement.

In 2017, the CFPB filed a suit against the mortgage servicer, alleging "years of widespread errors, shortcuts, and runarounds." Last year, Ocwen (OCN) was granted a motion for summary judgment for most of the case.