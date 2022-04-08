Bipartisan legislation aims to increase value-based purchasing for pricey drugs in Medicaid
Apr. 08, 2022 8:12 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), JNJ, MRK, NVSBMY, SNY, RGNXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House recently seeks to boost the use of value-based purchasing (VBP) arrangements in Medicaid as a way to base reimbursement based on how effective a therapy works with an enrollee.
- The Medicaid VBPs for Patients (MVP) Act was introduced by Reps. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) joined Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.).
- "The shared risk model between Medicaid and the manufacturers will ensure value is being delivered and that patients have access to them by establishing outcomes based payment agreements," a news release on the legislation stated.
- Currently, Medicaid reimbursement to drug companies is based on the average manufacturing price for therapies.
- The legislation is aimed at tackling the high cost of rare disease treatments.
- Selected pharmaceutical companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (SNY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and REGENXBIO (RGNX).