Bipartisan legislation aims to increase value-based purchasing for pricey drugs in Medicaid

  • Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House recently seeks to boost the use of value-based purchasing (VBP) arrangements in Medicaid as a way to base reimbursement based on how effective a therapy works with an enrollee.
  • The Medicaid VBPs for Patients (MVP) Act was introduced by Reps. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) joined Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.).
  • "The shared risk model between Medicaid and the manufacturers will ensure value is being delivered and that patients have access to them by establishing outcomes based payment agreements," a news release on the legislation stated.
  • Currently, Medicaid reimbursement to drug companies is based on the average manufacturing price for therapies.
  • The legislation is aimed at tackling the high cost of rare disease treatments.
  • Selected pharmaceutical companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (SNY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and REGENXBIO (RGNX).
