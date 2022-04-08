Designer Brands lifts FY22 EPS outlook; outlines long-term outlook

Apr. 08, 2022 8:14 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is trading 2.15% higher Friday morning after the company raised its FY22 EPS guidance and provided long-term outlook as part of its Investor Day event.
  • The retailer raised its FY22 EPS outlook range from $1.75 to $1.85 to a range of $1.80 to $1.90.
  • Additionally, the firm laid down a five-year financial roadmap through which it expects to deliver significant bottom-line growth.
  • By FY26, Designer Brands expects to reach revenue of $4B; gross profit margin of 35%; EPS range of $2.75 to $2.85; and generate over $1B of cash from operating activities over the next five years.
  • DBI hopes to achieve this growth by doubling its Owned Brand sales, from 19% of its total revenue to nearly one-third, with majority of that business happening within its own DTC channels.
  • This growth is highly margin accretive and is expected to drive operating margin higher over the longer-term.
  • Furthermore, the retailer is reinstating its quarterly dividend at $0.05/share
  • The Investor Day Event begins today at 9:45am (ET) at the NYSE.
