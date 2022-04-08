Rogers $5.2B sale to Dupont said to gain Korean antitrust approval
Apr. 08, 2022 8:23 AM ETRogers Corporation (ROG), DDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Dupont's (NYSE:DD) planned $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) is said to be approved by Korea's antitrust regulator and is seeing a smooth review in China.
- The Korean Fair Trade Commission cleared the transaction unconditionally earlier this month, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. China's antitrust regulator started its review in February and the examination is said be going smoothly.
- Dupont said when the deal was announced in early November it was expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. One source told Dealreporter that the deal hasn't hit any antitrust related issues and is on track to close in Q2.
