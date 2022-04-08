Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) rose pre-market April 8 after it said that 2022 revenue is expected to increase by at least 30% compared to 2021.

Q4 total revenue grew +6.95% Y/Y to $9.17M. Full year 2021 revenue rose by +27.86% to $24.1M.

“Despite continued challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we returned to topline growth in 2021 and sales have now recovered to near pre-pandemic levels including a seasonally strong fourth quarter," said Biofrontera CEO Erica Monaco.

Biofrontera, which went public in October, reported net loss of -$14.51M, compared to -$186K in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$3.2M, compared to -$3K in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents were $24.5M.

Outlook 2022:

The company said total revenues are expected to increase by at least 30% compared with 2021, including Q1 total revenues up by over 100% Y/Y and typical seasonal strength in the first and fourth quarters.

The company added that commercial focus throughout 2022 will be on achieving deeper sales penetration among current customer accounts, with additions to the Biofrontera sales force expected to begin in 2023.

BFRI +15.35% premarket to $5.26