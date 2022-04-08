Hot Stocks: HPQ, HOOD drop on downgrades; DBI guidance, dividend; CRWD gets authorization

Analyst commentary played a sizable role in moving stocks during Friday's pre-market trading. HP (HPQ) gave back some of Thursday's stellar gains on news of an analyst's downgrade. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) also fell on a bearish comment.

In other news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) received a pre-market boost on news that it has received a key authorization. Meanwhile, Designer Brands (DBI) rallied on strong guidance and the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend.

Decliners

HP (HPQ) edged lower in pre-market trading, giving back some of the gains it posted the previous day. The latest dip came after UBS (UBS) downgraded its rating on the computer and printer maker to Neutral from Buy, blaming weakness in the PC market and slower stock buybacks.

The decision came one day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11.4% stake in HPQ, sparking a nearly 15% rise on Thursday. Shares dipped about 1.5% in Friday's pre-market action.

A bearish analyst comment weighed on shares of Robinhood (HOOD). Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the financial trading platform to Sell from Neutral.

Goldman attributed its decision to softening engagement from retail traders, as well as weak account growth. HOOD dropped 4% on the news.

Gainers

CrowdStrike (CRWD) advanced in pre-market trading after receiving a key authorization from the U.S. government. The cybersecurity firm was granted a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at impact level 4 (IL-4), a distinction that allows it to deploy its platform to certain Department of Defense customers.

The company said it will now work towards an impact level 5 authorization. On the news, shares climbed about 4% before the opening bell.

Designer Brands (DBI) saw also pre-market strength, rising nearly 5% following the release of an upbeat forecast and the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend. The shoe retailer raised its full-year earnings forecast to $1.80-$1.90 per share, compared to its prior target between $1.75 and $1.85 per share.

The company also declared a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend, equating to a forward yield of 1.43%. DBI had suspended its dividend two years ago due to the pandemic.

