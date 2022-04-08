Planet Green Holdings enters share exchange pact with Allinyson

Apr. 08, 2022 8:53 AM ETPlanet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Planet Green Holdings (NYSE:PLAG) is rising 5.8% premarket after the firm has entered into a share exchange agreement with State of Colorado based Allinyson and each shareholder of Allinyson.
  • Per the terms, the company will acquire 100% of issued and outstanding equity interests of Allinyson. Planet Green Holdings will issue 7.5M shares of its common stock to the Allinyson sellers.
  • Allinyson develops and operates online games, and generates substantially its revenue from selling advertising placements through major advertising platforms such as Meta Platforms and Fyber.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.