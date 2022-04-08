Planet Green Holdings enters share exchange pact with Allinyson
Apr. 08, 2022 8:53 AM ETPlanet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Planet Green Holdings (NYSE:PLAG) is rising 5.8% premarket after the firm has entered into a share exchange agreement with State of Colorado based Allinyson and each shareholder of Allinyson.
- Per the terms, the company will acquire 100% of issued and outstanding equity interests of Allinyson. Planet Green Holdings will issue 7.5M shares of its common stock to the Allinyson sellers.
- Allinyson develops and operates online games, and generates substantially its revenue from selling advertising placements through major advertising platforms such as Meta Platforms and Fyber.