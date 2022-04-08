Genetic Technologies reports 9M results

Apr. 08, 2022 8:58 AM ETGenetic Technologies Limited (GENE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) reported YTD results for the nine months ended March 31.
  • The Australian company said YTD growth in revenue was +475%.
  • Cash receipts of A$2M in Q3, an increase of 9% on the prior quarter, and mainly comprised of EasyDNA product sales.
  • The company noted it had cash balance of of A$11.43M, providing 21 months runway for investing in growth initiative
  • Outlook:
  • “We are very pleased with the progress made over the last quarter in achieving approvals for Multi-Risk Test and the patent for the COVID-19 Risk Test. Quarter four focus will be on the significant opportunity of our geneType product suite; continuing to demonstrate the clinical validity and utility of the geneType tests in the healthcare sector; and EasyDNA sales growth by expanding our product offering through new markets and channels," said CEO Simon Morriss.
