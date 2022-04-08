Carebook announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

Apr. 08, 2022 9:02 AM ETCarebook Technologies Inc. (CRBKF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Carebook Technologies (OTCPK:CRBKF) has announced an amendment to its senior credit facilities with a leading Canadian Schedule I bank and one of its affiliates.
  • Under the amendment, the Lenders have agreed to provide the Company with a C$3M demand revolving facility and a C$4M non-revolving term loan facility.
  • Moreover, the maturity date of Term Loan Facility has been extended to Nov. 30, 2022, provided that the Company must make a mandatory prepayment of C$1M on the Term Loan Facility no later than May 31, 2022.
  • The applicable margin on each of the Credit Facilities has also been increased to 9.0%, effective as of April 7, 2022.
