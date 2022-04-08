Virtus Investment gets double-downgrade at Morgan Stanley on flagging flows

  • Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares are dropping 1.8% in Friday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys downgraded the stock to Underweight from Overweight as deteriorating fund performance could add more pressure to its flows outlook.
  • The analyst now expects outflows of -4% in 2022 and -1.8% in 2023, when he previously expected inflows of +1% for this year and +2.7% for 2023. Cyprys attributes the more bearish view to deteriorating mutual fund outflows in recent months, which he expects to persist and slowing retail separate account inflows.
  • "VRTS's exposure to equities (62% of AUM) and skew to growth stocks within fund holdings have weighed on client appetite and fund performance," Cyprys wrote in a note to clients.
  • Note that on March 10, SA's Quant rating flagged Virtus (VRTS) for high risk for performing poorly, citing negative EPS revisions and decelerating stock momentum.
  • Cyprys's Sell rating clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Take a look at Virtus's (VRTS) earnings from continuing operations in the past 11 quarters here.
