TIMIA announces $6.3M in subscription agreements for third limited partnership
Apr. 08, 2022 9:08 AM ETTIMIA Capital Corp. (TIMCF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TIMIA Capital (OTCQB:TIMCF) has received ~C$6.3M ($5M) in subscription agreements towards its third Limited Partnership.
- TIMIA will have ~$6.3M of new capital to invest in software-as-a-service companies in North America.
- TIMIA Capital III Preferred Return Fund Trust is available directly through Belco Private Capital, the exempt market dealer of the Trust, as well as IIROC and other approved dealers on FundSERV.
- LP III builds on the successful closing of the first limited partnership in 2019 which raised C$18.4M and the second limited partnership which raised C$21.6M.
- "We are able to provide growth capital to tech entrepreneurs while offering the opportunity for superior returns to accredited investors. Our technology lending experienced considerable growth in 2021 and we look to continue that trajectory throughout 2022." said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA.