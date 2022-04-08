Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Covovax gets emergency use nod in Thailand
Apr. 08, 2022 9:16 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Serum Institute of India (SII) said that the Thailand Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Novavax' protein-based COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 for use in people 18 years of age and older.
- The vaccine is made and marketed by SII under the brand name Covovax.
- The companies said the approval was backed by data from clinical studies, including two phase 3 trials: PREVENT-19, which enrolled ~30K people aged 18 years and older in the U.S. and Mexico; and a trial with ~15K adult participants in the U.K.
- The companies noted that Covovax has received emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, and EUA in India, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Bangladesh. The vaccine is also authorized for use in adolescents aged ≥12 to <18 years in India.