SANUWAVE to share monthly performance data
Apr. 08, 2022 9:17 AM ETSANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- SANUWAVE Health (OTCPK:SNWV), a company focused on shock wave technology for regenerative medicine, announced on Friday that the management would issue monthly updates on certain sales metrics during 2022.
- The measures include the sales funnel, opportunities being pursued by the direct sales team to close within the next six months, and system trials, identified as "single 60-day assessments underway for evaluating purchase.”
- For March, SANUWAVE (SNWV) reported that the sales funnel increased 13.1% to $18.1 million, while system trials rose 12.9% to a total of 96, from an expected 85.
- The numbers point to “excellent visibility on revenue” for the second quarter, the company said, adding that the data will be monitored as sales staff look to convert evaluations to closed deals.
- Meanwhile, SANUWAVE (SNWV) has received more than $1 million of initial orders to be delivered in 2Q and 3Q 2022.
- In the first six months of 2021, the company recorded $5.0 million in revenue.