LivePerson says engaged with Starboard since stake disclosure in February

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) said that it has been "constructively engaged" in a dialogue with Starboard and its managing member Peter Feld since the activist investor disclosed its stake in February.

The company said it's executing on its strategic priorities and profitable growth plan and will update shareholders when it reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, according to a statement.

LivePerson's comments come in response to a letter from Starboard on Thursday, where the activist discussed its concerns with the company and its nominees for the board. Starboard has a 9.7% stake in LPSN.

Starboard in late February sent a letter to LivePerson to nominate four directors for the company's board. The Starboard stake and proxy fight came after LivePerson shares plunged 26% on Feb. 25 after the tech firm reported its Q4 financial results. The results caused at least 10 sell-side research firms to downgrade the shares including JPMorgan, Craig-Hallum, Evercore ISI, Needham, KeyBanc, William Blair and others.

Also see SA contributor AR Parker's piece from last month entitled "LivePerson: AI Solutions Are Quickly Expanding Globally."