Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares rose in premarket trading after investment firm Oppenheimer upgraded the software stock, noting that the firm is "very optimistic" about Coupa's long-term opportunity.

Analyst Peter Levine raised his rating to outperform from in-line and boosted the price target to $140 from $75, implying roughly 35% upside from current levels. Levin noted that the risk-reward on Coupa at current levels is "attractive" for a quality software-as-a-service company, going so far as to say its pipeline is at an all-time high.

"Given organizations rely heavily on procurement to help get visibility into forecasting the availability of products, pricing, and vendor diversification, we are now hearing the appetite/demand for Coupa's suite of spend management applications are strong today [versus] 2 years ago given all the supply chain disruptions," Levine wrote in a note to clients.

Coupa (COUP) shares fell nearly 1% to $104 in premarket trading on Friday.

In addition, Levine noted that the 40% year-to-date decline in Coupa Software (COUP) shares is "overdone" and with shares trading at 8.5 times enterprise value to 2023 sales compared to a historical average of 14 times, is "overdone."

Any additional growth that Coupa were to get from Pay, Llamasoft, T&E and Federal would be considered a "call option," as the company is already growing revenue 25% year-over-year, Levine added.

Levine believes that Llamasoft will be a "strategic asset" for Coupa over the long-term and Coupa Pay will benefit as C-suite executives, particularly CFOs, get more involved with procurement.

Last month, Coupa Software (COUP) issued 2022 guidance that badly missed estimates, prompting several Wall Street analysts to cut their price targets.