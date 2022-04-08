BioCryst pauses enrollment in trials involving Factor D inhibitor

Loss In American Dollar

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have lost ~22% in the pre-market Friday after the commercial-stage biotech announced its decision to pause enrollment in clinical studies involving BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor targeted at complement-mediated diseases.
  • The decision follows the findings of elevated serum creatinine levels observed in some patients. As the company investigates the issue, it will halt enrollment in REDEEM-1, REDEEM-2, or RENEW clinical trials.
  • However, the patients already enrolled in the study will continue to receive the therapy, BioCryst (BCRX) said.
  • REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 are pivotal studies designed to evaluate BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare hematological condition.
  • RENEW was a proof of concept trial that got underway in February to study BCX9930 in patients with C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, and primary membranous nephropathy, BioCryst (BCRX) disclosed in its latest 10-K filing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.