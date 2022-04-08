Kroger raised to Buy at BofA as elevated food inflation drives earnings upside

Apr. 08, 2022

Kroger Supermarket. The Kroger Co. is One of the World"s Largest Grocery Retailers.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kroger (NYSE:KR) +3.2% pre-market after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target, up from $61, expecting elevated levels of grocery inflation to continue at least through H1 2023.

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes expects broad-based inflation to increasingly drive consumers to retailers with more variety as individuals shift part of their consumption towards value.

Ohmes sees "support from Kroger's scale and price leadership, strong execution, digital outlook, and developing ecosystem that unlocks monetization/higher margin alternative profit stream opportunities," Ohmes writes, adding that elevated food-at-home inflation likely will support continued sales/EPS upside in FY 2023 and beyond.

Carl Icahn is targeting Kroger and recently nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board.

