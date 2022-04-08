WD-40 stock extends gains to hit 1-month high after earnings smasher
Apr. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock extended gains on Friday to hit its highest level in a month as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- WDFC cut its guidance for 2022 EPS and gross margin due to continued inflationary pressures, but reaffirmed its net sales outlook.
- In a note to clients, Jefferies said WDFC's increased market share and new product launches would support volume growth of 3% in 2022.
- DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded WDFC to Neutral from Underperform, just a few days after downgrading the stock, but maintained price target at $157.
- In a post-earnings call, CEO Garry Ridge said WDFC aims to drive net sales to $650M-700M by the end of FY25.
- WDFC targets growing sales of its signature product WD-40 Multi-Use Product to ~$525M by FY25.
- The firm also eyes expanding its WD-40 Specialist product line, with an aim of growing its sales to ~$125M by 2025.