BioNTech gets contract from Germany for mRNA vaccines for pandemic response

Apr. 08, 2022

  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said it is one of the companies in Germany to be granted a pandemic preparedness contract by the Germany Federal Ministry of Health.
  • The company said the framework agreement is aimed at pandemic preparedness including manufacturing and supply of mRNA vaccines in emergency situations in Germany.
  • Under the agreement, BioNTech will reserve and maintain manufacturing capabilities to produce at least 80M mRNA-based vaccine doses per year.
  • The contract has an initial term of five years.
  • "There is growing evidence that viral pandemics will continue to pose a public health challenge for years. This contract with the German government will ensure significant supply of vaccine doses to address potential public health threats by 2027,” said BioNTech's Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer.
