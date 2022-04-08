AB Volvo creates $423M in provision for Russia-Ukraine war impact
Apr. 08, 2022 9:49 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF), VOLVF, VLVLYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) -3.8% stated Friday that its first quarter operating income is expected to take a hit from uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war for which the Swedish truck maker will set aside $423.2M (SEK 4B) in provisions.
- "Volvo Group has total assets of about SEK 9B related to Russia, of which about SEK 6B in cash items that could be materialised over the coming years," the company stated according to Reuters report.
- "In the first quarter 2022, assets amounting to ~SEK 4B will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in the financial services segment," it added.
- Earlier in the week, the automaker reported 22% decline in March sales due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors.