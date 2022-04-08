Netflix, NFL talking about teaming up on football shows
Apr. 08, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NFLX -1.1%) and the National Football League are talking about collaboration, following the success that sports docuseries have seen on the streaming platform.
- Netflix has avoided live sports so far, even as rivals like Amazon.com (AMZN -1.7%) and even Apple (AAPL -1.3%) jump in on football and baseball broadcasts, on Thursday and Friday nights respectively. But Netflix has seen success in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which has taken off and is credited with boosting the popularity of Formula One racing (FWONA -0.2%), as well as the Chicago Bulls NBA docuseries The Last Dance.
- Netflix and its Drive to Survive partner are also working on series on tennis grand slam tournaments and on golf's PGA Tour.
- So the NFL - which last year charged Goldman Sachs with finding partners for NFL Media - is considering working with Netflix on reality/documentary and other "shoulder" programs.
- It's also reportedly considered selling equity in its NFL Films operation separate from the NFL Media stake discussions.