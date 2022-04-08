Boeing drops after cargo jet skids off runaway in Costa Rica, splits in half

Apr. 08, 2022 9:57 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), DPSGYDPSTFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments

Boeing Logo on Building

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is the biggest decliner on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in early trading Friday, down nearly 2%, after a 757 freighter operated by package delivery company DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) crash-landed in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The plane had taken off from the San Jose airport but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system; upon landing, the aircraft skidded, turned and broke in two; both pilots reportedly were unharmed.

The crash follows a Wall Street Journal report that Boeing factory problems had disrupted production of new Air Force One planes earlier this year, and the crash of a Boeing 737-800 plane in China last month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.