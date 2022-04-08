Boeing (NYSE:BA) is the biggest decliner on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in early trading Friday, down nearly 2%, after a 757 freighter operated by package delivery company DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) crash-landed in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The plane had taken off from the San Jose airport but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system; upon landing, the aircraft skidded, turned and broke in two; both pilots reportedly were unharmed.

The crash follows a Wall Street Journal report that Boeing factory problems had disrupted production of new Air Force One planes earlier this year, and the crash of a Boeing 737-800 plane in China last month.