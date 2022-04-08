Crypto exchange Bitstamp to unveil white-label version of its trading services: CoinDesk

Apr. 08, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Mid adult man using a smart phone to monitor his cryptocurrency and stock trading

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

  • As part of its expansion efforts in the U.S., Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp is poised to offer a white-label version of its trading services to U.S. banks and fintech firms, the company told CoinDesk Friday.
  • “Banks and fintechs are in catch-up mode; their customers are demanding ways to trade crypto,” Bitstamp U.S. CEO Bobby Zagotta told CoinDesk in an interview at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.
  • Furthermore, the service was built on Bitstamp’s existing technology stack, which allows businesses to access the exchange's Nasdaq matching engine, CoinDesk noted, adding that the service also provides market specific anti-money laundering and know-your-customer features. “It’s a matter of weeks, rather than months, to set this up for customers,” Zagotta emphasized.
  • In mid-March Bitstamp U.S. took on Wall Street to expand its talent pool.
