Kaleido Biosciences to delist from Nasdaq as business operations end

The inscription "exit" on the key. White background, space for text, copy-space.

Natalya Vilman/iStock via Getty Images

  • On Friday, the clinical-stage healthcare company Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced that it would voluntarily delist its shares in the Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market following a decision to immediately discontinue its business operations.
  • The company plans to submit a regulatory filing in this regard to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within the next few days. A formal notice has been issued to the Nasdaq Stock Market on April 08, and delisting is expected to take effect on or about April 28.
  • The plans on delisting followed a vote taken by the company’s board on Friday to immediately wind down and cease all of the operations, Kaleido (KLDO) said, adding that a previously announced strategic process to maximize shareholder value did not lead to viable deals.
  • “….given its limited remaining resources, the Company cannot continue operations and believes that the best alternative is an orderly wind-down process,” (KLDO) said in a regulatory filing.
  • Read: In October, Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Kaleido (KLDO) to Underweight from Equal Weight.
