LivaNova starts targeted commercial launch of Essenz Patient Monitor for heart & lung bypass
Apr. 08, 2022 10:13 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical device maker LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) started a targeted commercial launch for its Essenz Patient Monitor after receiving required regulatory approvals.
- According to the company, the monitoring system improves clinical efficiency by displaying data and parameters to patients through an intuitive graphical user interface during cardiopulmonary bypass procedures.
- The monitor is now in clinical use in select centers in the U.S. and Europe.
- The monitor will be a key feature of the company's Essenz Perfusion System, which is currently under development and is expected to launch in stages later this year.