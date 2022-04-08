Newly public Terran Orbital stock hits 52-week low

Newly public Terran Orbital (LLAP) shares hit a 52-week low early Friday.

Shares of the small satellite maker recently changed hands at $5.83, down 4%, at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $6.29 and quickly hit a 52-week low of $5.75 before moving higher.

Terran Orbital stock has been losing ground since Tuesday afternoon, dropping 10% on Thursday to close at $6.04. It reached a 52-week high of $12.69 on March 28 following its market debut.

Early Friday, Terran Orbital announced that management would be making a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on April 12.

Terran Orbital went public on March 28 in the wake of a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.