Newly public Terran Orbital stock hits 52-week low
Apr. 08, 2022 10:16 AM ETLLAPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Newly public Terran Orbital (LLAP) shares hit a 52-week low early Friday.
Shares of the small satellite maker recently changed hands at $5.83, down 4%, at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $6.29 and quickly hit a 52-week low of $5.75 before moving higher.
Terran Orbital stock has been losing ground since Tuesday afternoon, dropping 10% on Thursday to close at $6.04. It reached a 52-week high of $12.69 on March 28 following its market debut.
Early Friday, Terran Orbital announced that management would be making a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on April 12.
Terran Orbital went public on March 28 in the wake of a merger with SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.