Bioventus expands medical coverage for skin treatment TheraSkin for 17M more patients

Apr. 08, 2022 10:28 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Maker of pain treatments and restorative therapies Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVSannounced expanded medical coverage for its TheraSkin product, a cellular and tissue-based treatment indicated for use in applications for the repair of human skin.
  • The company said TheraSkin coverage now includes three out of the four largest commercial plans in the U.S. along with Medicare and several regional commercial plans.
  • Expanded coverage adds more than 17M people.
  • Over 200M patients across the U.S. now have access to TheraSkin, according to Tim Donovan, vice president of market access & health economics for Bioventus.
  • BVS stock -1.8% to $13.36 in morning trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.