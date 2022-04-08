Bioventus expands medical coverage for skin treatment TheraSkin for 17M more patients
Apr. 08, 2022 10:28 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Maker of pain treatments and restorative therapies Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) announced expanded medical coverage for its TheraSkin product, a cellular and tissue-based treatment indicated for use in applications for the repair of human skin.
- The company said TheraSkin coverage now includes three out of the four largest commercial plans in the U.S. along with Medicare and several regional commercial plans.
- Expanded coverage adds more than 17M people.
- Over 200M patients across the U.S. now have access to TheraSkin, according to Tim Donovan, vice president of market access & health economics for Bioventus.
- BVS stock -1.8% to $13.36 in morning trade.