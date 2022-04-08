These defensive ETFs have hit record highs as a potential recession looms

Wall Street has been on edge lately, with financial markets roiled by a host of factors: yield curve inversion, rising inflation, rate hikes, a possible recession and geopolitical tensions. In this environment, it’s no surprise that exchange traded funds focused on defensive stocks have become popular, pushing several to all-time record highs.

In particular, investors have poured into utilities, consumer staples and health care sector funds, looking for safety in an uncertain market.

Three defensive ETFs that have set record trading highs are the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV).

XLU is the world’s largest utilities-based ETF with more than $15B assets under management and 30 key holdings. The fund's top position is in NextEra Energy (NEE), weighted at 15.83%. Additionally, the ETF also is +8.5% in 2022 and has attracted $1.2B in investor flows for the year.

XLP is also the largest in its sector, as the ETF has $15.8B under its belt and comes forward with 33 holdings led by Procter and Gamble (PG) with a 15.73% weighting. Moreover, XLP is +1.9% YTD and has garnered $2.36B in net new money in 2022.

XLV is the powerhouse fund of its sector as it leads all other health care ETFs with $38.77B to its name. XLV has 66 key holdings, led by UnitedHealth Group (UNH) at 9.21%. In 2022, XLV is +1.8% and has also attracted $2.61B in investor capital.

These three sector-leading ETFs have also outperformed the three largest ETFs in the world, those mimicking the returns of the S&P 500: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which are all in the red for the year. In 2022 all three large-cap funds are -6.4%.

See the below chart of how XLU, XLP, and XLV fared against SPY in 2022.

While XLU, XLP, and XLV have notched record highs, they are not the only utilities, consumer staples, and health care ETFs that are trending higher. See other related exchange traded funds that have also shifted upward.

Utilities ETFs: (VPU), (IDU), (FUTY), and (RYU).

Consumer Staples ETFs: (VDC), (IYK), (FXG), and (RHS).

Health Care Staples: (VHT), (IHF), (FHLC), and (RYH).

Bank of America stated that the inflation shock is worsening, the rates shock is just beginning and the recession shock is on its way.