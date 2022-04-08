Fed may need to raise rate to over 4% if economy overheats, Hatzius says

The Federal Reserve may have to raise its policy rate "significantly" more than its current projections if the U.S. economy gets too overheated, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"I think if the economy does not slow, and in particular we don't get a pretty substantial slowdown in employment growth, then you'd be looking at something that could go significantly higher to the 4%+ range" by the end of 2023, he said, pointing out that his baseline case is a little over 3%.

Note that the Federal Open Market Committee in March raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25%-0.50%, its first rate hike since 2018. To get to 4% would require the central bank to implement the equivalent of fourteen 25-basis point increases by the end of next year.

Furthermore, the higher the Fed hikes interest rates, the higher the risk that the U.S. economy will fall into a recession, Hatzius said. "I think the higher rates have to go — and especially if rates have to go significantly higher because you see even clearer signs of overheating — the higher risk of recession goes."

Currently, the labor market is especially strong, he points out. "If you look at the gap between the total number of jobs and the total number of workers, we've got the most overheated labor market going back to the early 1950's."

The gap between 11M open positions, and 6M unemployed workers is a record both in absolute terms and relative to the size of the economy. "So I think that's really what the Fed is going to be focused on."

He doesn't expect a recession in the near term, though. "We're expecting a slowdown in growth from 5 1/2% growth last year to just under 2% this year if you look at it on a Q4-to-Q4 basis."

Hatzius's projections for the consumer price index this year is about 5% and for core PCE about 4-4.25%, "so still above target but lower than it is now."

Achieving a soft landing with the robust labor market and climbing prices will require some "fancy footwork" from the Fed, he added.

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard calcuated how much the Fed is behind the curve