Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Friday at its annual general meeting in London that climate change is central to its new strategy, after shareholders sought clear targets to cut indirect emissions, according to Reuters.

"Climate change... is the defining issue for our age, and is at the heart of our new strategy," Chairman Simon Thompson said at the meeting, adding the company had committed to increasing research spending to develop technologies enabling its customers to decarbonize.

Reuters reports investment manager Sarasin and Partners voted against Rio's financial accounts and the reappointment of auditor KPMG, saying it is unclear how the costs of achieving carbon commitments have been included in the company's financial statements.

Investors at the meeting also questioned Rio about its Madagascar mineral sands operation; Thompson said Rio is planning a water treatment plant and developing clean water projects for the communities around the mine.

Boosted by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from China, Rio Tinto recorded its best ever annual profit in 2021 and gave shareholders a record $16.8B full-year dividend.