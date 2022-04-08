TalkTalk looks at £3 billion sale with Vodafone among potential suitors - Sky

Fiber optic

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • British broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom has heard tentative approaches about a potential £3 billion takeover - and Vodafone (VOD +0.9%) is among those weighing an offer, Sky News reports.
  • Sky News parent Sky (CMCSA +0.5%) is also taking a look, according to reports.
  • There are no formal offers yet, but TalkTalk is worth at least £3 billion (about $3.9 billion), according to founder/Chairman Sir Charles Dunstone and Toscafund, the fund that helped take the company private a year and a half ago. That go-private move valued TalkTalk around £1.8 billion including debt.
  • Whatever the outcome, a takeover would mean another step in consolidation of European broadband. BT's Openreach unit and CityFibre Holdings have each accelerated plans to deploy full fiber connections across the UK.
