Atlassian stock dips 5% after Piper Sandler, KeyCorp slash price target

Apr. 08, 2022 11:19 AM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares dropped ~5% Friday after two brokerages lowered their price target on the stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut Atlassian's PT from $414.00 to $384.00, while maintaining an "Overweight" rating, with analyst James Fish noting that the firm's cloud migration are on-track, with management raising cloud revenue estimates.
  • KeyCorp also kept an Overweight rating, but slashed their PT from $442.00 to $397.00.
  • The revisions follows the software company's Investor Day event, wherein the management laid down forecast for cloud revenue to grow ~50% Y/Y for FY23 and FY24. Atlassian expects 10 points of cloud revenue growth to be driven by migrations during both years.
  • Furthermore, the firm estimates its current addressable opportunity to be $29B, growing by 14% annually. Total annual revenue for the markets it serves is expected to grow to $176B by 2025, increasing ~11% per year, according to IDC.
  • In January, Atlassian (TEAM) raised revenue guidance for 2022, as it expects subscriptions revenue to rise 50% Y/Y.
  • Atlassian (TEAM) shares climbed 24.22% over the past year, but are down ~21% YTD. Take a look at how Atlassian's key stats compare with those of its peers here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.