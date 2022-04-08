TuSimple gets a price target cut at JPMorgan
Apr. 08, 2022 11:21 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan dropped its price target on TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) to $30 from $50 in a research report issued on Friday.
- The investment firm maintains an "Overweight" rating on the stock while its reduced target price implies a potential upside of 172% on its last close.
- The company's shares are down 2% in early Friday trading that have already fallen to one-third of their value since the start of the year:
