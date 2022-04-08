Investors retracted $34B from the fund market, its first outflow week in three

Investors retracted $34.2B for the week from both exchange traded funds and conventional funds according to the latest weekly Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report. The redemption was the market’s first week of outflows in the past three.

Money market funds saw the largest losses, $26.4B, taxable bond funds were the second largest losers with outflows of $4.3B. Tax-exempt bonds retracted $3.3B and equity funds lost $253M.

From an equity ETF vantage point, the space attracted $2.6B which was led by the iShares: MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and iShares: Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). On the week, EEM and IVV both brought in $1.6B in net new money.

The equity ETF laggers were the Select Sector: Financials Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF), which watched $2.8B exit the door and also the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) lost $2.3B.

Fixed income exchange traded funds felt the loss of $2.5B on the week, which was the groupings first week of outflows out of the past seven. The two funds that led the outflow charge were the JPMorgan: High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY), as it lost $576M and iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), which withdrew $555M.

On the other hand, the fixed income ETF weekly leaders were the SPBR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), taking in $451M, and the iShares: Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), which attracted $307M.

Investors removed money from the table as uncertainty sets into the market. On the day, the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow look to find their direction as the 10-year yield hit a 3-year high.