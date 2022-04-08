MedAvail surges following ownership disclosures from two private equity firms
Apr. 08, 2022 11:24 AM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of microcap pharmacy technology company MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) are up 62% Friday after regulatory filings showed two private equity and venture firms have significant stakes in the company.
- An April 6 SEC filing showed that Redmile Group owns 32,556,498 shares, representing 41.8% of common stock.
- On the same day, another filing indicated that Ally Bridge Group-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners owns 20,601,244 shares, representing 27.1% of common stock.
- On Thursday, the stock closed up ~64%.
