Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) climbs more than 2% as Truist initiated coverage Friday with a Buy rating and $24 price target, citing the company's free cash flow and shareholder returns.

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann forecasts Crescent Energy will generate a free cash flow yield of 20%-plus this year, "providing ample ammunition to retire debt, pay out shareholder returns and fund additional acquisitions."

The company has set a precedent of paying out 10% of adjusted EBITDAX that should continue going forward, Dingmann notes.

Crescent's portfolio consists of "an attractive combination of late-cycle, low-decline and mid-cycle unconventional assets with the combined assets having a PDP decline of ~20%," the analyst writes.

Crescent Energy was created last year through a merger of Independence Energy and Contango Oil and Gas.