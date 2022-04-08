Indivior posts data from buprenorphine-fentanyl trial to treat respiratory depression
Apr. 08, 2022 11:35 AM ETIndivior PLC (INVVY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY) announced modeling data testing the interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to check how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression.
- The company said the modeling data indicated that buprenorphine plasma concentrations of 2 mL and higher could protect against fentanyl-induced respiratory depression in chronic opioid users, with a reduced probability of apnea.
- The data showed that when mu-opioid receptor (MOR) occupancy by buprenorphine is sufficiently high, fentanyl is unable to activate the MOR and consequently will not cause additional respiratory depression, the company said.
- INVVY published the data online on JCI Insight.