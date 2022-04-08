MedAvail climbs for second straight session on rising volume
Apr. 08, 2022 11:37 AM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of retail pharmacy operator MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) are trading sharply higher in the morning hours Friday on above-average volume in a move attributed to a short squeeze.
- Early this week, MedAvail (MDVL) announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants for $40 million in gross proceeds. The company intends to use the funds for general corporate purposes and strategic initiatives.
- However, the microcap stock kept falling until Thursday, when a sudden surge in shares volume propelled the stock by ~64%. More than 80 million shares of the company changed hands during the day.
- The move followed an insider purchase disclosed by MedAvail’s (MDVL) top institutional holder Redmile Group in connection with the private placement.
- However, about 132.3 million MedAvail (MDVL) shares have already been traded on Friday so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.4 million. The difficulty in borrowing shares to short is the likely reason for the move, The Fly said.
- Despite the recent surge, MedAvail (MDVL) continues to trade ~83% below its year-ago level, as shown in this graph.