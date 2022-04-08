MedAvail climbs for second straight session on rising volume

Apr. 08, 2022 11:37 AM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of retail pharmacy operator MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) are trading sharply higher in the morning hours Friday on above-average volume in a move attributed to a short squeeze.
  • Early this week, MedAvail (MDVL) announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants for $40 million in gross proceeds. The company intends to use the funds for general corporate purposes and strategic initiatives.
  • However, the microcap stock kept falling until Thursday, when a sudden surge in shares volume propelled the stock by ~64%. More than 80 million shares of the company changed hands during the day.
  • The move followed an insider purchase disclosed by MedAvail’s (MDVL) top institutional holder Redmile Group in connection with the private placement.
  • However, about 132.3 million MedAvail (MDVL) shares have already been traded on Friday so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.4 million. The difficulty in borrowing shares to short is the likely reason for the move, The Fly said.
  • Despite the recent surge, MedAvail (MDVL) continues to trade ~83% below its year-ago level, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.