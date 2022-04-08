Digital payments platform Strike said Thursday it has partnered with commerce platform Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to let merchants accept Bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments as dollars over the Lightning Network, according to a release.

The move comes as part of Strike's efforts to expand Bitcoin (BTC-USD) acceptance for both online and in-store commerce.

Strike's integration, which helps merchants save costs on processing fees, leverages the Lightning Network to enable instant and cash-final payments, serving as an alternative to traditional credit card networks such as Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), the release noted.

The collaboration will "provide merchants with a cheaper and faster way to accept U.S. dollars using Bitcoin technology,” Strike Founder and CEO Jack Mallers said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. He added that the Lightning Network, a layer 2 payment protocol, "lowers costs, enhances speed, drives innovation, improves financial inclusion, and brings the power of choice to consumers and merchants.”

Speaking of the world's largest digital token by market cap, bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.9%) is erasing earlier losses and recently changed hands at sub $44K.

In May 2020, Shopify partnered with CoinPayments after conducting a beta trial together.