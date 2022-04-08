Palladium pops after London blocks sale from Russian refineries

Palladium bar

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

Palladium prices soared as much as 11% on Friday after the London Platinum and Palladium market authority said it would block Russian refineries from selling the metal in London as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

Palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) jumped as high as $2480.42/oz following the announcement that the Gulidov Krasnoyarsk Non-Ferrous Metals Plant Krastsvetmet and the Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals would both "no longer be accepted for LPPM Good Delivery into the London/Zurich Bullion market until further notice."

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:PALL) (SPPP) (PPLT) (PLTM) (PGM)

"It triggers some renewed concern as we have seen in the past about supply disruption in an environment of a tight market," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, according to Reuters. "The longer term outlook will still be dependent on how much [palladium] can be redirected to other places."

The metal surged to an all-time high of $3,440.76 on March 7 on concerns over supply from top producer Russia.

