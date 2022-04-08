Google announces self repair program for Pixel phones in collaboration with iFixit
Apr. 08, 2022 11:58 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLSSNLF, AAPLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Following the footsteps of Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG -0.8%) announced to offer resources for self-repair program in partnership with DIY repair specialists iFixit - The Verge.
- Later this year, genuine Pixel parts ike batteries, displays, and cameras will be available for purchase on iFixit's website for the Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and European Union countries.
- Pixel spare parts will be sold both individually as well as in “Fix Kits,” which come with tools for repairing.
- Last week, Samsung also announced plans to launch a similar self-service repair program for some Galaxy smartphones in partnership with iFixit.
- In November 2021, Apple also announced that it would be launching a self-service repair program in the United States in early 2022, but it is yet to launch this program or publicly share any further details since its initial announcement.
- The repair program is expected to initially focus on the most commonly serviced parts for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models such as displays, batteries, and cameras, and expand to Macs with M1 chips later in the year.
- Wall Street Analysts have a strong buy rating on the stock whereas SA Quant rating says to hold.
- Stock prices have moved 20% higher over a period of one year.