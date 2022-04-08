Elon Musk will join Twitter (TWTR -3.9%) CEO Parag Agrawal at a question-and-answer session next week aimed at calming employees nervous over the billionaire's new top-stakeholder status and board seat, The Washington Post says.

Internal messages from Agrawal refer to an internal "AMA" ("ask me anything") session the two will host.

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him," Agrawal says, according to the report.

The sudden prominence of Musk at the company has rattled a number of employees concerned that he will clash with their culture and values. Musk notably maintains a volatile presence on Twitter that has drawn scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission as well.

Meanwhile, what looked to be a passive investment from Musk has turned somewhat more active with the change of Musk's filings to 13D status.

Earlier this week, Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey took to the platform to say "I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it."

"Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey continues, also telling a commenter "I’ve wanted Elon on the board for a long time."

Twitter stock jumped 27% on Monday following news of Musk becoming its top investor; it's withdrawn more than 7% since Monday's close (see its past month vs. the market in a chart here).