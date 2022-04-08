Biofrontera nears a three-month high as topline growth resumes in 2021

Apr. 08, 2022 12:12 PM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Businessman with a pen draws a rising line graph with the word revenue on a virtual screen. Business revenue increase

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

The shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) are trading higher for the second straight session on Friday to reach the highest level since January after the dermatology-focused biopharma company said its growth momentum returned in 2021.

Chief Executive of Biofrontera (BFRI) Erica Monaco made the announcement with the company’s Q4 2021 financials, which indicated $24.1M in revenue for 2021 with ~28% YoY growth, compared to a ~28% YoY decline in the prior year.

“Despite continued challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we returned to topline growth in 2021 and sales have now recovered to near pre-pandemic levels including a seasonally strong fourth quarter,” she added.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose ~7% YoY to $9.2M as the company raised the market share within the PDT drug segment to ~26%, up from ~24% in the previous year.

However, net loss expanded to $14.2M from $0.2M in the prior-year period, while operating expenses jumped ~25% YoY to $11.0, as cost of revenue surged ~8% YoY mainly due to higher sales of actinic keratosis therapy, Ameluz.

Meanwhile, full-year net loss jumped ~243% YoY to $37.7M as operating expenses climbed ~73% YoY to $49.3M.

The cash and equivalents more than tripled to $24.5M thanks to capital raising initiatives, including the IPO and private placement.

Read: Soon after the Biofrontera (BFRI) IPO in October, Roth Capital initiated its coverage with a Buy rating.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.