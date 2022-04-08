The shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) are trading higher for the second straight session on Friday to reach the highest level since January after the dermatology-focused biopharma company said its growth momentum returned in 2021.

Chief Executive of Biofrontera (BFRI) Erica Monaco made the announcement with the company’s Q4 2021 financials, which indicated $24.1M in revenue for 2021 with ~28% YoY growth, compared to a ~28% YoY decline in the prior year.

“Despite continued challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we returned to topline growth in 2021 and sales have now recovered to near pre-pandemic levels including a seasonally strong fourth quarter,” she added.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose ~7% YoY to $9.2M as the company raised the market share within the PDT drug segment to ~26%, up from ~24% in the previous year.

However, net loss expanded to $14.2M from $0.2M in the prior-year period, while operating expenses jumped ~25% YoY to $11.0, as cost of revenue surged ~8% YoY mainly due to higher sales of actinic keratosis therapy, Ameluz.

Meanwhile, full-year net loss jumped ~243% YoY to $37.7M as operating expenses climbed ~73% YoY to $49.3M.

The cash and equivalents more than tripled to $24.5M thanks to capital raising initiatives, including the IPO and private placement.

