Target (NYSE:TGT) topped its previous YTD high on Friday as Gordon Haskett upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $300 price target, raised from $255, saying sentiment has become too negative, especially light of evidence that Target is still going strong.

Traffic at Target, both online and at physical store, has improved, and the company is seeing a lift from its investment in grocery, an area where consumers likely will continue their COVID-era habit of buying online, Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom says, according to Barron's.

Trip consolidation - going to stores that can offer one-stop shopping - will be another lasting effect from the pandemic, playing to Target's strengths, Grom says, adding that the company's more affluent customer base also should allow it to withstand inflation better than peers.

Target surged more than 5% on Thursday after Barclays named the company as its top stock pick in the retail sector.