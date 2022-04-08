Qualcomm turns positive amid report of Meta Platforms' chip struggles
Apr. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), FBESLOFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Qualcomm (QCOM +0.2%) has pared losses and has moved moderately positive as a report on Meta Platforms' (FB +0.9%) internal chip-design struggles reveals that Meta switched course toward a Qualcomm chip for a new version of its Ray-Ban (OTCPK:ESLOF) smart glasses.
- Late last year the Meta team working on silicon for version 2 of the glasses was told the company was going with a Qualcomm custom chip that would power a number of functions, including taking high-quality photos and video, The Information reports.
- But that switch would end up delaying the launch of the glasses, which is now expected next year, according to the report.
- The decision came as a setback for the Facebook Agile Silicon Team, part of a Meta Platforms effort to cut its reliance on off-the-shelf silicon.
- Qualcomm already supplied chips for Meta's Quest virtual reality headsets, Portal smart video devices, and the first version of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.