Scout24 gains on report of private equity interest
Apr. 08, 2022 12:43 PM ETBXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Scout24 SE jumped 14% in Germany on a report that several private equity firms have discussed a possible takeover bid for the real estate marketplace.
- Hellman & Friedman, EQT and Permira have talked about the possibility of an offer for Scout24, according to a Dealreporter item from Thursday. PE firms Cinven Partners and CVC Capital are also said to be interested.
- The news comes after Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone (BX) reportedly failed in 2019 in a bid to acquire Scout24 for 46 euros per share.