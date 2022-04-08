Scout24 gains on report of private equity interest

Apr. 08, 2022 12:43 PM ETBXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Scout24 SE jumped 14% in Germany on a report that several private equity firms have discussed a possible takeover bid for the real estate marketplace.
  • Hellman & Friedman, EQT and Permira have talked about the possibility of an offer for Scout24, according to a Dealreporter item from Thursday. PE firms Cinven Partners and CVC Capital are also said to be interested.
  • The news comes after Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone (BX) reportedly failed in 2019 in a bid to acquire Scout24 for 46 euros per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.