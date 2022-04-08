Hot Stocks: RXT, TRTN downgrades; SAVE opens talks with JBLU; PSMT earnings

Research notes from Wall Street analysts provided a significant catalyst during Friday's midday trading. Rackspace Technology (RXT) and Triton (TRTN) both dropped after receiving separate downgrades.

Meanwhile, the takeover drama surrounding Spirit Airlines (SAVE) continued during intraday action. The stock dipped after it officially opened merger talks with JetBlue (JBLU).

Looking at one of the day's standout gainers, PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) showed strength after announcing a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Decliners

Rackspace Technology (RXT) dropped more than 14% after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to Perform from Outperform. The firm argued that the cloud computing company is seeing low margins from its business reselling AWS/cloud and the addition of higher-margin services will take time.

Oppenheimer noted that the company has undergone a strategic review, but it "faces increased macro headwinds and very high debt."

A cautious analyst comment also put pressure on Triton (TRTN). The company, which leases shipping containers, was one of several transport-related firms downgraded by Bank of America. In making the decision, BofA pointed to deteriorating demand and falling prices.

Hurt by the downgrade, TRTN dropped almost 8% in intraday action.

Elsewhere in the market, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) dipped in midday trading, amid continued maneuvering in the bidding war to acquire the company. The low-price airline said it had entered talks with JetBlue (JBLU) after that company presented a higher offer than the merger deal it already has in place with Frontier (ULCC).

SAVE slipped almost 1% on the day.

Gainers

The release of strong quarterly results prompted buying in shares of low-price retailer PriceSmart (PSMT). The stock climbed more than 7% in intraday trading.

The company reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations, bolstered by revenue that rose nearly 11%. PSMT said its comparable net merchandise sales expanded by 10.3%.

For more on the day's biggest movers, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.