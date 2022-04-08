FTC Solar plummets as downgraded on anti-dumping probe at Piper Sandler

Apr. 08, 2022 12:52 PM ETFTCIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison downgraded FTC Solar (FTCI -17.0%) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $4, down from $9.
  • The decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate anti-dumping and countervailing duty circumvention in certain Southeast Asian countries will cause project delays.
  • While delay risk is already being reflected in the stock, a Neutral rating is warranted as FTC Solar is basically a binary option on antidumping and countervailing at this point, says the analyst.
  • Since the start of 2022, FTC Solar shares fell 49.8% and over a period of one year shares were down around 73.1%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.