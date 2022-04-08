FTC Solar plummets as downgraded on anti-dumping probe at Piper Sandler
Apr. 08, 2022 12:52 PM ETFTCIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison downgraded FTC Solar (FTCI -17.0%) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $4, down from $9.
- The decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate anti-dumping and countervailing duty circumvention in certain Southeast Asian countries will cause project delays.
- While delay risk is already being reflected in the stock, a Neutral rating is warranted as FTC Solar is basically a binary option on antidumping and countervailing at this point, says the analyst.
- Since the start of 2022, FTC Solar shares fell 49.8% and over a period of one year shares were down around 73.1%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock.